Man Slits Throat Of 19-yr-old Girl Near Bengaluru, Police Teams Formed To Nab Suspect

In a shocking incident, a girl was allegedly killed by her male friend with her throat slit open in Dibbur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru on the evening of January 17, Tuesday. The police have constituted a special team to nab the suspect.

The mother and grandmother of the slain girl worked on the farmland taken on lease by one Madhu Chandra, who is also the suspect, in the case police informed. The victim has been identified as Rashi. She was a first-year BA student studying at Government First Grade College in Yelahanka.

Team formed to nab the culprit

The Bengaluru district police said that a special team has been formed to nab the accused, who escaped after allegedly stabbing Rashi in the throat. She was found dead by a passerby.

Accused Chandra originally hails from Andhra Pradesh, and started staying in Bengaluru after taking the farmland on lease from farmers, said a senior police officer. He was pestering Rashi to marry him, although he was already married, her family members have alleged. Rashi stopped talking to him months after Chandra befriended her.

Sources have revealed that the 19-year-old was killed in the farms by Chandra when she was out grazing cows. The parents have also informed the cops that Madhu Chandra had created a ruckus outside their home claiming to love Rashi earlier. The police have got leads about the suspect’s location and he is expected to be arrested soon.

