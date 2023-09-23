Man, Son Commit Suicide In Vasai; Notes Found At Site Name Persons Who Harassed Them Over Land Dispute

Quick links:
Man, son commit suicide in Vasai. | Credit: PTI/Representative
A 55-year-old man and his 25-year-old son allegedly committed suicide in Vasai in Palghar district on Friday, a police official said.
Suicide notes found in the trousers of Edwin D'Souza and his son Kunal named a few persons who allegedly harassed and tortured them over a land dispute, he said.
"The man and his son were found hanging in a room of their house. The contents of the notes are being probed," the Vasai police station official said.
