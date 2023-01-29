Man Stabbed To Death In Central Delhi’s Paharganj Over Illicit Affair; One Arrested

An 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three men in central Delhi’s Paharganj on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the victim, Jatin, was returning home along with his friend after attending a wedding when the accused intercepted them. The main accused, Saurabh, stabbed the victim for allegedly having illicit relations with his wife, they said.

Jatin was rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College where he died during treatment, a police officer said.

"A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered at Nabi Karim police station. Saurabh (23), a resident of Multani Dhanda, has been arrested and a search is on for his brother Akshay and one Rajnikant," he said. Police said Saurabh worked at a tattoo shop in Palika Bazar in Connaught Place.

Saurabh told police that he had warned Jatin to stay away from his wife. He said he came to know that his wife was planning to leave him and live with Jatin which led him to commit the crime.

Police said Saurabh was previously found involved in four criminal cases of theft, snatching and robbery. The deceased has also been found involved in three criminal cases as a juvenile, they added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

