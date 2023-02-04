Man Stabbed To Death In Maharashtra, Accused Arrested

An 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a person following a heated argument between them during a religious procession at Latur in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Bhoi Galli in the city, they said.

"During the procession, several youths were dancing. However, an argument broke out between the victim and the accused as one of them was accidentally pushed by another. Soon, the accused stabbed the victim with a knife, due to which the latter died on the spot," a police official said.

On being alerted, senior police officials reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem.

The victim's brother lodged a complaint, based on which the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) at Vivekanand Chowk police station. The accused was arrested on Friday morning, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)