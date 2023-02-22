Man Stabbed To Death In Southwest Delhi, Accused Arrested

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death over a petty issue in southwest Delhi's Mehram Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

Another person was injured during the incident, they said, adding that the accused, identified as Rajkumar alias Raju (40), has been arrested.

Raju is a resident of East Mehram Nagar here and was involved in more than 13 criminal cases, they said.

Following the incident, the injured were shifted to the AIIMS Hospital. Police identified the injured as Vipin Kumar and Manav (23), both residents of Mehram Nagar West, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

They sustained knife injuries and were unfit for giving statement. The statement of an eyewitness was recorded where he alleged Raju had stabbed Vipin and Manav, police said.

The eyewitness along with his friend shifted the injured to AIIMS hospital following the incident, police said.

Vipin succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

Rajkumar was arrested, police said, adding that one pistol with seven live cartridges was recovered from his possession.