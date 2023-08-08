Man stabs neigbour to death in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan

A 47-year-old farmer was fatally stabbed on Tuesday in Jaffarpur Kalan in southwest Delhi, while another farmer received injuries after being reportedly attacked by their neighbour. Vinod, the accused, claimed that the victim had used "black magic" on him. The incident in question occurred on Monday.

Sunil's neighbour Vinod fatally stabbed him and Rajpal, another neighbour, was also stabbed while attempting to save Sunil. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan, the injured is receiving treatment.

Vinod, a resident of Surhera village, was detained following the registration of a complaint at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to kill) of the Indian Penal Code, according to Vardhan.

According to Vinod, he assaulted Sunil with a kitchen knife on the pretence of casting a spell on him. Vardhan said that they got into a fight a week earlier over Vinod urinating in Sunil's pitch. Sunil is a farmer, whilst Rajpal works as a government servant and Vinod, the accused in the case, is unemployed, the police said.

(With inputs from agencies)