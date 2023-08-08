Man Stabs Neighbour To Death For Performing 'black Magic' On Him

A man stabbed another after accusing him of having performed 'black magic' on him. The incident took place in the Jaffarpur Kalan area of Dwarka in south-west Delhi. The man who allegedly did the stabbing was identified as Vinod (44) while the deceased has been identified as Sunil. Another person named Rajpal (58) sustained knife injuries when he attempted to save Sunil. Police have filed a case on the basis of a complaint from Rajpal.

The accused has been booked under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused told the police that he committed the murder after he felt the deceased was performing black magic on him. Police say Vinod and Sunil had had multiple altercations with each other. Sunil, the deceased, was a farmer. Police say Sunil would often complain that Vinod littered around his farmlands.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said, "We received a complaint from Rajpal. Following which we arrested the accused. While the accused is claiming he committed the murder as he felt the deceased used to perform black magic, there were several incidents where the two had altercations with each other."