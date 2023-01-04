Last Updated:

Man Stabs Woman Multiple Times In Delhi's Adarsh Nagar; Incident Caught On CCTV

In a shocking news, a young man stabbed a girl many times with a knife for turning down his friendship request in Adarsh Nagar on Monday afternoon.

Abheet Sajwan

In another shocking news coming from the national capital, a woman is stabbed multiple times by a man in broad daylight on Monday, January 2. The woman was attacked in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area for allegedly turning down his friendship request. 

According to reports, both of them used to stay in the same lane and had met through social media. It was around 1 pm on Monday when the incident took place after the girl denied the friendship proposal made by the accused when they met. Amidst his fuming rage, he stabbed the woman multiple times. The victim suffered heavy blood loss after the stabbing and has been hospitalised.

CCTV Footage Accessed

The gruesome incident was captured on CCTV, where a woman and a man are seen walking on a lane towards their home, but soon after a small verbal brawl between both of them, the man takes out the knife and stabs the woman several times.

 

