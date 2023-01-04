Man Stabs Woman Multiple Times In Delhi's Adarsh Nagar; Incident Caught On CCTV

In another shocking news coming from the national capital, a woman is stabbed multiple times by a man in broad daylight on Monday, January 2. The woman was attacked in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area for allegedly turning down his friendship request.

According to reports, both of them used to stay in the same lane and had met through social media. It was around 1 pm on Monday when the incident took place after the girl denied the friendship proposal made by the accused when they met. Amidst his fuming rage, he stabbed the woman multiple times. The victim suffered heavy blood loss after the stabbing and has been hospitalised.

CCTV Footage Accessed