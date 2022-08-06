Man Surrenders After Killing Wife Over Property Dispute

A man surrendered at the police station after killing his wife with a shovel following a property dispute here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Tajopur village under the Sarai Lakhansi police station limit.

The accused named Devendra Yadav killed his wife Kripadevi with a shovel following an argument over property. He later reached the police station and surrendered there, police said.

Police have lodged an FIR in the matter and initiated an investigation. Circle Officer (CO) Dhananjay Kumar Mishra said, "Devendra Yadav has been arrested for the murder of his wife. We have also recovered the murder weapon." The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

According to locals, Kripadevi was Devendra's second wife. The couple had two sons. Devendra's first wife passed away before he married Kripadevi. PTI COR CDN RDT

