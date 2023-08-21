Man Swallows Nail-cutter And Forgets Until Doctors Find It After 8 Years

A man swallowed a nail cutter and then forgot all about it until eight years later when doctors, while treating him for a stomach ache discovered the grooming tool in his body, and subsequently removed it. The 38-year-old man, who was 30 years old when he swallowed the nail-cutter, said he had not told his parents or family members when the incident had happened and stayed quiet about it as there was no pain and eventually forgot about it.

The man, who has refused to be identified, said he had gone to a private hospital in Bengaluru complaining of stomach pain when an x-ray revealed a nail-cutter in his stomach. When doctors inquired about it, he recalled the episode and informed them.

Speaking to Republic, he said, "When I was 30, I was admitted to a rehabilitation centre to get rid of alcoholism. One day, when I felt tortured being there, I swallowed a nail-cutter in anger and then informed the staff. He (A staff member) then told me to eat two bananas and that it would go out of the body in the morning. I thought it had gone out of the body in the morning but it was still there and I started feeling pain and got myself admitted to the hospital."

A doctor who treated the man told Republic: "If he had gone to an airport or undergone an MRI scan, he would have suffered from magnetic waves." The doctor added that the nail-cutter in the man's stomach had rusted. His health parameters are however normal and he will be kept under observation for a few days to check for reactions.