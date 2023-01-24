Man Takes The Dating App Way To Get Hired; Posts Bumble Chat Conversation Asking For A Job

As mass layoffs continue in the Big tech companies coupled with employees being shown the pink slips in the startup space too, people laid off and those about to enter the job market are adopting innovative ways to get hired.

It is to such an extent that job aspirants are even using dating apps to make connections for getting re-employed. The online space is awash with such apps and an example of a person using Bumble - a dating app to solicit for a job was recently well received on social media.

you use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we’re not the same bro 😭 pic.twitter.com/JJUbW6AFwb — adnaan (@theadnaankhan) January 22, 2023

‘Maybe you can talent acquisit me’

On Sunday, a person named Adnaan posted a screengrab of a Bumble conversation he had with a woman he was chatting with. The woman is an HR at a startup, as per the picture. In the middle of the conversation, he pivoted the conversation suddenly, mentioning that he is doing a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering and asked for the possibility of hiring him in the startup.

Adnaan said, “I am doing my masters in Electrical and Computer Engineering and Maybe You can talent acquisit me in your startup,” showed the screengrab under the headline, ‘You use Linked in for jobs i use Bumble we’re not the same bro’ ending with a crying emoticon.

The post garnered over 13,000 likes. One social media user asked, “Interview scheduled or not?😂,” while another stated, “Bsss itna determination chaiye life mei.”

