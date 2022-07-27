Man Threatens To Blow Up VHP & RSS Offices In Central Delhi; Detained By Police

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly threatened to blow up the offices of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Central Delhi on Wednesday. The 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh allegedly entered the VHP's building in the national capital and threatened to blow up the offices. Taking to Twitter, VHP revealed that the accused was immediately nabbed by the organisation's officials and handed over to the Delhi Police.

"A threat was received to blow up Delhi offices of Sangh and VHP with bombs today. The jihadi who entered the offices were handed over to the police by the Minister of VHP Delhi Dr. Surendra Jain. Delhi Police is making inquiries," VHP said. The man is currently being interrogated at Paharganj Police Station along with staff from Special Cell and Special Branch.

Murder of BJP Yuva Secretary pre-planned?

The bomb threat comes amid the horrific hacking of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker in Karnataka. Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Bellare late Tuesday evening. Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop was attacked by bike-borne assailants with a machete while returning home. He succumbed to his injuries.

The incident triggered outrage in the southern state, with protests breaking out in Dakshina Kannada where many BJP workers demanded justice for Nettaru. In Karnataka's Bellare and Puttur, "we want justice" slogans were raised by BJP workers.

In a series of tweets, BJP Karnataka tweeted, "We will arrest the forces behind the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru. The bigoted forces supported by Congress killed the BJP worker, we will expose everything." The saffron party alleged that the "tool kit" of PFI terrorists caught in Bihar is being implemented in the state. "Attempts are being made to intimidate the Hindu society through killings. We condemn the Congress-inspired attempt to bleed the coast," it said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stated that the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru may have been a 'pre-planned conspiracy' given the BJP-led government's 'head-on stance' against extremists.