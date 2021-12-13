Man Throws Acid On Wife, Mother-in-law In Assam Village

A woman and her mother in Assam's Lakhimpur district sustained burn injuries after her husband allegedly threw acid on them, the police said on Monday.

According to Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa, the incident took place on Sunday night at the woman's maternal house in a village in North Lakhimpur police station area.

"The woman and her husband were engaged in domestic disputes for long. At the time of the incident, she was with her mother. The husband came to their house when everyone was sleeping."

"The woman was sleeping on the same bed as her mother and the husband poured acid on them. He then fled the scene," the SP said.

The two women are undergoing treatment at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital, he added.

An FIR has been registered at Johing outpost and a search is being carried out to nab the culprit.

The two women have been identified as Rehena Begum (35) and her mother Morada Begum (62) and the accused as Mofikul Islam, the police said.

