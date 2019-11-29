Man Throws Bike And Breaks Down After Being Issued A Fine In Video, Netizens React

A video of man from Meerut throwing his bike and then crying after being issued a heavy fine for driving his bike without a helmet has become viral and garnered a lot of attention on social media. According to reports, the incident took place at Begum Bridge in Meerut.

Not 'fine'?

Agitated over traffic challan, a biker in UP's Meerut took out his anger on his motorcycle. He later sat on the fallen bike and started crying as traffic cops stood and watched the entire drama unfolding on a busy street in the city. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/lZ8TfQYUWt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 25, 2019

The viral video shows the frustrated man tossing his bike on one side of the road before sitting down on his bike and crying. The video also shows the traffic police officer over to the crying man and consoling him. The incident prompted a few reactions for people wherein some criticised the new rules under the Motor Vehicle Act while a few people said that the traffic cop was only doing his duty.

Twitteratis criticise the government

A Twitterati had a sarcastic take on the measures undertaken by the government to heavily fine people who are not even capable of paying the fine.

#MaiBhiChowkidar 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Thanks for electing and supporting a govt hell bent on taking citizens to the economic levels of a #Chowkidar — Ajay Singh (@AjaySingh_sp) November 25, 2019

Another person said that no one knows what the other person is going through mentally and added such heavy fines take a toll on people belonging to the lower middle class.

Another man criticised the government for taking such a thoughtless decision and neglecting a common man's situation.

Traffic police merely doing their job

A user stated that the fine was justified as the man was not wearing a helmet and directly disobeying traffic rules.

The basic thing is to wear a helmet he isn't wearing it and now crying foul — Kishore Ku Hembram (@kishore_kool) November 26, 2019

Another man said that the situation to pay a fine will never arise if one strictly follows the set traffic rules.

