Man Throws Bike And Breaks Down After Being Issued A Fine In Video, Netizens React

General News

A video of a man from Meerut throwing his bike and then crying after being issued a heavy fine for driving his bike without a helmet has garnered attention

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man throws bike

A video of man from Meerut throwing his bike and then crying after being issued a heavy fine for driving his bike without a helmet has become viral and garnered a lot of attention on social media. According to reports, the incident took place at Begum Bridge in Meerut.

Not 'fine'? 

The viral video shows the frustrated man tossing his bike on one side of the road before sitting down on his bike and crying. The video also shows the traffic police officer over to the crying man and consoling him. The incident prompted a few reactions for people wherein some criticised the new rules under the Motor Vehicle Act while a few people said that the traffic cop was only doing his duty.

Read: Delhi Man Fined For Playing Music On Harley-Davidson, Goes Viral

Twitteratis criticise the government

A Twitterati had a sarcastic take on the measures undertaken by the government to heavily fine people who are not even capable of paying the fine.

Read: Karnataka RTOs See Long Queues Post Stricter MV Act Implementation

Another person said that no one knows what the other person is going through mentally and added such heavy fines take a toll on people belonging to the lower middle class.

Another man criticised the government for taking such a thoughtless decision and neglecting a common man's situation.

Read: Delhi Truck Owner Pays A Whopping ₹2 Lakh For Violating New MV Act

Traffic police merely doing their job

A user stated that the fine was justified as the man was not wearing a helmet and directly disobeying traffic rules.

Another man said that the situation to pay a fine will never arise if one strictly follows the set traffic rules.

Read: Man Fined For Cutting Tree Sues State Police Agency For Handing Him To ICE

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
