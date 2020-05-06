Man travels to Madhya Pradesh from Uttar Pradesh to get married amid lockdown

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to either cancel or postpone their nuptials. However, undeterred by the nationwide lockdown, a man from Uttar Pradesh travelled hundreds of kilometres on a bike to get married to his fiancee in Madhya Pradesh. This comes as the number of COVID-19 patients has surged to 2,859 in UP and 3,049 in MP.

'Took father, brothers for rituals'

Groom Indal Raikwar, who belonged to Ashok Nagar in Prayagraj reportedly drove all the way to Deoraha in Tikamgarh district along with his father and two brothers to get married. According to reports, his plan was successful and his marriage ceremony was held at the bride’s residence.

Speaking to ANI Raikwar said, “I decided to get married at my in-law’s place in Madhya Pradesh because I knew that the coronavirus situation was not going to improve any time soon”.

Another strange wedding ceremony took place when a couple from Mumbai came up with a unique idea of getting married amid lockdown. According to reports, both the bride and groom, held their wedding while wearing a mask. Both of them used a stick to exchange garlands. The unique yet hilarious incident soon made its way to social media leaving netizens flabbergasted.

This comes as state governments have taken stringent measures to prevent events of public gatherings. In Rajasthan, a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed for organising marriage related functions and having more than 50 members, and a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed for organising marriage-related function or gathering without prior information in writing to the sub-divisional magistrate or not maintaining social distancing during the function.

(With inputs from agencies/ Image credits: ANI)