Man Uses Fake Delhi Police ID Card To Threaten, Sexually Assault College Student; Arrested

In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old man named Ravi Solanki has been apprehended by the Crime Branch team for impersonating a police officer and subjecting a college-going woman to threats and sexual assault. Solanki, who carried an arms license and a fake Delhi Police identity card, recorded a private moment between the victim and her boyfriend. He then coerced her into unwanted acts by threatening to share the video on social media.

Later, he took the woman to the terrace of a building in the Rohini area, where he sexually assaulted her. The accused was arrested following a meticulous analysis of footage from more than 270 CCTV cameras. Ravinder Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police Delhi Crime Branch, stated that this arrest exemplifies the dedication and efficiency of the Delhi Police Crime Branch in dealing with such heinous crimes.

This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.