Man Wanted In Multiple Criminal Cases Killed In Encounter: UP Police

Gufran, a resident of neighbouring Pratapgarh district, was injured in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force team.

Man wanted in multiple criminal cases killed in encounter: UP police

UP's wanted man in criminal cases killed. (Credit: ANI)


An alleged criminal, wanted in more than a dozen cases and carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh on his arrest, was killed in an encounter with the police on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Gufran, a resident of neighbouring Pratapgarh district, was injured in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force team near Samda village in the Kaushambi district, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

He was rushed to the district hospital where he died during treatment, the SP said.

Gufran had 13 cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery registered against him in Pratapgarh district and a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh was also declared on his arrest, the police officer added.

