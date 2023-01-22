Man Who Duped 5-star Hotel Impersonating As UAE Royal Arrested By Delhi Police

A man originally hailing from Karnataka, who impersonated a functionary of the United Arab Emirates and fled after staying for about three months at a 5-star hotel in the national capital, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. The man had fled the hotel without paying outstanding bills of over Rs 20 lakhs.

The accused identified as Mahamed Sharif (41), originally from Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada, established his identity based on a fake business card and stayed in the hotel for nearly three months last year. During the course of his stay, he duped the hotel of not only money but also stole the hotel valuables. The total loss caused to the hotel amounted to Rs 23,46,413.

Fled without paying bills worth lakhs

Following the incident on the complaint of the hotel general manager Anupam Dasgupta, the police registered an FIR on January 14 at the Sarojini Nagar police station.

"A case under sections 419/420/380 IPC was registered at PS Sarojini Nagar on the complaint of Anupam Das Gupta who alleged that he is the General Manager of The Leela Hotel Palace, Sarojini Nagar, Delhi and the accused person namely Mahamed Sharif stayed at The Leela Palace, New Delhi from 1st August 2022 and he ran off from the hotel on 20th November 2022 with hotel valuables and without settling his outstanding bills," the police said.

Accused apprehended on January 19

The police then formed a team to trace and nab the accused, who was apprehended on January 19 from Dakshin Kannada and was produced before the court. The police stated the accused presented a fake business card and claimed he was a senior functionary of the Government of United Arab Emirates (office of His Highness Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan).

"He also gave a resident card of the United Arab Emirates on his arrival on August 1, 2022. After staying for about 3.5 months, the accused fled from the hotel with hotel valuables and submitted a post-dated cheque worth INR 20 Lakhs, but due to insufficient funds the cheque bounced which clearly signified his malafide intentions and a clear intent to deceive the hotel authorities," the police said.

Further investigations are underway.