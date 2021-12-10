Man Who Recorded Last Video Of CDS Chopper Entering Foggy Hill Speaks; Reveals What He Saw

In an exclusive byte to Republic Media Network, a key eyewitness, Nasser narrated what had happened on December 8 when IAF's helicopter carrying Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) crashed.

According to the eyewitness, he along with his companions heard the helicopter sound and decided to take a video. In less than 10 seconds, they heard a loud crash of trees falling. The eyewitness later handed over the same video to security personnel, who reached the accident spot. It is important to note that Nasser was the first to hear the chopped crashing near the Katteri park.

IAF helicopter crash: Eyewitness' ordeal mentions 'lot of fog' during the time of accident

"On 8th, Wednesday, we as a family went to see Ooty. During our en route, we crossed Mettupalayam and went towards Katteri Park. At Katteri park, on the railway track, we stopped to take photos. While taking photos, we were there for 10 mins after that we decided to leave. One of our friends, while we were walking decided to take a video when we heard the helicopter sound. While hearing the sound, we tried to take video of the helicopter focusing on the sound. Less than 10 secs that we took the video, we heard a crash sound. We got very scared because we hadn't witnessed anything like that so far. We immediately left Katteri park and tried to go up the hills on the Ghat road, to try and identify the sound and see if we can spot anything. We were unable to spot anything. Then we decided to go near the place where we heard the sound. When we were reaching that side, by that time, fire and rescue teams were already on the ground. When we asked them what happened, they informed us that a helicopter had crashed. We told them we too saw and heard the crash when we were taking the video and handed over the video to one of the policemen on ground. We were able to see already too many people crowding in that area and the police came and disperse us and others from there. The time we were taking that video was approximately around 12:20 / 12:24 pm in the afternoon. Within seconds all of this happened. There was also at that time a lot of fog," said the eyewitness.

IAF helicopter crash

On December 8, in a tragic development, India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel were killed after an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the crash.

The 63-year-old General Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. One person who survived the crash was Group Captain Varun Singh SC.