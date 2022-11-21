Man Who Sent Letter About Blasts During Bharat Jodo Yatra In MP Identified, Hunt For Him On: Cops

The man who allegedly sent an anonymous letter last week threatening blasts during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore in Madhya Pradesh and assassinations of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath has been identified and efforts were on to nab him, police said on Monday.

The letter, which referred to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, was received at a sweet and snacks store in the Juhi area of Indore on November 17.

It had claimed bomb blasts would be carried out in the city if the nationwide foot-march led by Gandhi took a halt at the Khalsa Stadium and also threatened that he and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Nath would be killed, police have said.

"We have identified the sender of the letter and have got his pictures. We are looking for him," Indore Commissioner of Police HC Mishra told reporters.

The man moves around like a nomad and writes letters from different districts under fake names to implicate his enemies, Mishra added.

"We assure foolproof (security) arrangements have been made for the event (yatra)," asserted the commissioner.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, currently on a two-day break in Maharashtra, will enter Madhya Pradesh through Burhanpur on November 23 and is scheduled to take a halt for the night in Indore at the Khalsa Stadium on November 28, as per party functionaries.

Meanwhile, amid the letter threat, there are indications the Congress may be seeking to shift venue of the halt from the Khalsa Stadium.

"Talks are underway and the yatra's overnight stay might be shifted to Chimanbagh Maidan or other suitable places in Indore," State Congress secretary Nilabh Shukla said on Monday.

Incidentally, the stadium was in the news when kirtan singer Manpreet Singh Kanpuri had referred to the anti-Sikh riots during an event on November 8 and slammed the organisers for felicitating Nath, who has faced allegations in the past in connection with the 1984 violence.

Nath has repeatedly rejected allegations of his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced it would organise a 'black flag' protest if Nath enters the stadium during the Congress' yatra.