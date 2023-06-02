Man Who Stabbed Girl 20 Times Says He Got Drunk Before Murder, Wanted Revenge

Sahil Khan, accused in the gruesome murder of a 16-year-old girl, was drunk on the day of the crime, had felt insulted and humiliated, and was out for revenge. The details have emerged in the Sahil's statement before the police. On May 28, Sahil Khan allegedly stabbed a minor woman 16 times and then bludgeoned her to death in public view near Shahdab Dairy in northwest Delhi. The entire incident was caught on camera. The footage shows people passing by as man stabs and kills a woman.

Khan, 20, told the cops that the girl and her friends had earlier threatened her with a toy gun, but he did not know at the time whether the gun was real or a fake. He said the he had been humiliated, verbally abused by the 16-year-old and her friends.

On the day of the murder, Sahil started drinking from the afternoon.

And then went out looking for the girl and her friends. He said he had made up his mind about killing whoever he could find from among the group. The 16-year-old happened to the first person he spotted, he said and added that he wanted to kill the others too.

Police say Sahil, in his statements, has given conflicting narratives. They are currently combing through his call records and social media profiles, and are finding out who else he was communicating with.