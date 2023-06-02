Last Updated:

Man Who Stabbed Girl 20 Times Says He Got Drunk Before Murder, Wanted Revenge

Sahil Khan, the accused in the gruesome murder of a 16-year-old girl, told cops that he had felt humiliated and wanted revenge.

General News
 
| Written By
Abhishek Raval
Delhi's Shahbad Murder

Republic, ANI


Sahil Khan, accused in the gruesome murder of a 16-year-old girl, was drunk on the day of the crime, had felt insulted and humiliated, and was out for revenge. The details have emerged in the Sahil's statement before the police. On May 28, Sahil Khan allegedly stabbed a minor woman 16 times and then bludgeoned her to death in public view near Shahdab Dairy in northwest Delhi. The entire incident was caught on camera. The footage shows people passing by as man stabs and kills a woman.  

Khan, 20, told the cops that the girl and her friends had earlier threatened her with a toy gun, but he did not know at the time whether the gun was real or a fake. He said the he had been humiliated, verbally abused by the 16-year-old and her friends. 

On the day of the murder, Sahil started drinking from the afternoon. 

And then went out looking for the girl and her friends. He said he had made up his mind about killing whoever he could find from among the group. The 16-year-old happened to the first person he spotted, he said and added that he wanted to kill the others too.   

READ | Delhi Murder | Preliminary probe reveals break-up triggered Sahil to kill teen, say police

Police say Sahil, in his statements, has given conflicting narratives. They are currently combing through his call records and social media profiles, and are finding out who else he was communicating with. 

READ | Delhi Teen Murder: Here's what accused Sahil did in next 24 hours after brutal killing
READ | Shahbad Dairy Murder: Sahil bought knife 15 days ago, threw it near Rithala Metro Station after murder, say police
READ | Delhi's Shahbad murder: Rohini court extends accused Sahil’s police remand till Saturday
READ | Delhi's Shahbad Murder | Police recover knife used by Sahil to kill 16-year-old girl
First Published:
COMMENT