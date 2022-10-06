Man Who Threat-called Ambani Family Remanded To Mumbai Police's Custody Till October 10

A day after threat calls were made to bomb the Ambani family home, Antilia, and Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, the Mumbai police on Thursday detained the accused from Bihar's Darbhanga with the help of Bihar police. The accused has been remanded to police custody till October 10.

"After tracing the mobile number, it was found that the caller was from Darbhanga. Mumbai police contacted us on Wednesday and based on their information, we caught hold of the caller, Rakesh Kumar Mishra, within two hours," Darbhanga SSP A Kumar said.

On October 5, panic was created when Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai received a call at 12:57 pm and again at 5:04 pm, wherein the caller threatened to blow up Antilia and gave multiple threats to the Ambani family. Following the threat call, a case was registered at the DB Marg Police station in Mumbai and an investigation was initiated. However, the Mumbai police soon traced the caller to Bihar's Darbhanga. In regard with the information, Mumbai police with the help of Bihar police nabbed the accused Rakesh Kumar from a block in Darbhanga on Thursday.

#BREAKING | Man from Bihar detained over threat calls to Ambani family. Tune in to watch #LIVE: https://t.co/9iDa2Uf0MI pic.twitter.com/2gP69EkSK4 — Republic (@republic) October 6, 2022

Reliance confirms second threat call

Following the news of threat calls, Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson said that the hospital's call centre received a second call at 5:04 pm and threats were made to bomb the Ambani family home, Antilia, in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, the caller threatened to blow up the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

"At 12.57 pm today and again at 5.04 pm October 5, a call was received at the call centre of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital threatening to blow up the hospital and threatening to take the lives of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani," the spokesperson's stated. "The caller also threatened to blow up Antilia and gave multiple threats to members of the Ambani family. A police complaint has been registered and we are providing all the necessary details to the police in their investigations."

It is also to be noted that, earlier also there were threat calls being made to the Ambani family.