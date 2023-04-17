Man With Criminal Record Killed In Maharshtra's Sangli District Allegedly By Unidentified Persons

A 27-year-old man accused in some criminal cases was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Kupwad-Kavalapur road on Sunday night, they said. The deceased, identified as Amar Jadhav, had been externed by police from Sangli and he returned recently.

"Jadhav had cases registered against him and he was externed by the Sangli police. On Sunday night, when he was on his motorcycle, some unidentified assailants attacked him with sharp weapons near Bamnoli on Kupwad-Kavalapur road," an official from Kupwad police station said. The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, he said. The reason behind the attack is still not known. Efforts are on to nab the assailants, the official said.