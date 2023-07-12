Mandala Village Grapples With Severe Flooding As Punjab’s Dhusi Dam Develops Cracks

Mandala Village in Shahkot, Punjab, is currently grappling with severe flooding as the Dhusi Dam has developed significant cracks at two locations, leading to water inundating the surrounding villages. To rescue the affected residents, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been conducting rescue operations since late at night. Simultaneously, in response to the rising water levels in the Sutlej river, the administration has initiated a campaign to evacuate 50 flood-affected villages in the Shahkot sub-division.

In an inspiring display of resilience, local residents from neighboring villages have been voluntarily assisting in efforts to mitigate the flooding. Despite the risks involved, they travelled about 15 to 20 kilometers to stem the water flow. As per reports, one of the damaged pathways became a focal point for their efforts, as they filled sacks with sand and soil, endeavoring to impede the water's progress.

Entire village including Gurudwara in Mandala submerged in river water

The gravity of the situation can be understood by the fact that the entire village was submerged, including the Gurudwara in Mandala, which got completely inundated. The forecast predicts that the Sutlej river will witness an influx of approximately 2.50 lakh cusecs of water on Monday, further exacerbating the flood situation. About 1.50 lakh cusecs of water have already been released from the Ropar headworks, and additional water will flow through local nullahs and rivulets into the rivers.

In response to the crisis, a cabinet minister from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state visited the site to assess the situation firsthand. When questioned by Republic TV regarding allegations of a lack of assistance from the local administration, the minister stated that they have been present since the previous night. He also mentioned that Chief Minister Maan is personally inspecting the situation, and all ministers and MLAs have been instructed to be actively involved. The minister also acknowledged the helplessness faced in the face of such natural calamities.