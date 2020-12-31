Mandatory Use Of FASTag From Jan 1; Cash Payment In Hybrid Lanes Allowed Till Feb 15

The Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways announced that FASTags would be mandatory from January 1, 2021. Issuing an official statement, the Ministry stated that FASTags would be compulsory in 'M' and 'N' categories of motor vehicles sold before 1st December 2017.

Category ‘M’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. Category ‘N’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods. FASTags are a contactless electronic mode of toll payment at the highways.

However, in the order, the Union Ministry has exempted the use of FASTags in hybrid lanes of fee plazas on National Highways. Here, payment can also be made in cash mode till 15th February 2021. The Ministry is working towards implementation of a 100% E-tolling at fee plazas from 1st January 2021 onwards.

National Electronic Toll Collection FASTag is an electronic system of pay designed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that employs advanced RFID technology to make toll transactions without having to pay in cash or physically with cards.

(PTI Image)