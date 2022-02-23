Mandaviya asks Safdarjung Hospital HoDs to evaluate employees' performances

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Sending a message of zero-tolerance towards poor work standard, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday exhorted heads of departments at the Safdarjung Hospital to evaluate performance and attendance of all employees to ensure the problems of absenteeism and poor-quality work are addressed.

Mandaviya visited the hospital on Wednesday and held an informal interactive session with staff of the Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, a Health Ministry statement said.

The minister stressed that there will be zero tolerance towards poor work standard at all levels. "No one should feel that absenteeism and poor performance shall go unnoticed," he said.

Mandaviya exhorted heads of all departments to evaluate the performance and the attendance of all employees, including security and contractual staff to ensure that absenteeism and poor-quality work is effectively addressed".

The minister emphasised on creating a performance-oriented work culture through efficient coordination, with the goal of providing highest quality healthcare to patients, the statement stated.

He urged everyone to instill the mentality of accepting criticism and working towards institutional building through shared goals, aims and work culture. "“Our goal should be how to provide the best healthcare to every patient who walks in. When we have clarity on this goal and our resultant role, all our actions will also become clear and action oriented," Mandaviya stated. The minister motivated all staff to work towards converting the Safdarjung Hospital into a highly reputed hospital of highest quality for the poor and underprivileged. "The ministry is committed to supporting the hospital in all its endeavour," he said.

Mandaviya also advised the HoDs to meet their teams every week, undertake physical visit of all departments and evaluate performances to ensure best output. He said they had a huge advantage due the large number of patients that public hospitals treat and encouraged them to undertake analytical studies and publish them in reputed journals, the statement said.

The minister praised Indian doctors for leaving an imprint globally due to efficient handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. He said, "It is now time to develop our healthcare model and show to the world our strengths in different aspects of healthcare, pharma and R&D." He congratulated the hospital for receiving the first Kayakalp Award of Rs 3 crore.

Mandaviya spent more than 2.5 hours with HoDs, nurses, heads of security and sanitation services, listening to their suggestions on quality hospital management, clinical practices, infection control measures, and sanitation processes. They shared their experience of working to provide round-the-clock services to the poor, needy and underprivileged during the pandemic, the statement said. PTI PLB AAR AAR

