Mandaviya Asks State Health Ministers To Push For ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ COVID Vaccine Campaign

On Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with health ministers from states and union territories to discuss strengthening the country's COVID-19 immunisation campaign. During the meeting, Union Minister Mandaviya said that "we shouldn't think that COVID-19 is over. CoWIN can be used to prepare district-specific action plans," reported news agency ANI.

Delhi | Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya meets State/UT health ministers on 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID19 vaccination campaign



We shouldn't think that COVID19 is over. CoWIN can be used to prepare district-specific action plans, he says during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/t1ScYRGYT4 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

The Center hopes to accomplish the maximal single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccinations with this programme. The campaign was launched on the occasion of 'Dhanwantari Diwas'. Earlier in the day, the Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi, "To give further impetus to Prime minister Narendra Modi's call of Har Ghar Dastak, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold meetings with health ministers of states and UTs. Important discussions will take place to strengthen the vaccination campaign."

COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The virtual interaction is a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's November 3 meeting with health professionals from more than 45 districts across 12 states with poor vaccination rates. During that discussion, the Prime Minister had praised the hard work of healthcare personnel but also cautioned against laxity. "The progress made so far is due to your hard work. Every member of the administration, ASHA workers, worked a lot. They walked for miles and took vaccination to remote locations. But if we become lax after one billion (doses), a new crisis can come," PM Modi had said.

On November 2, the central government launched the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, aiming to take the immunisation push house-to-house to secure maximal vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Centre has delivered 1,20,08,58,170 vaccine doses to states and union territories through the free-of-charge channel and the direct state procurement category. According to an official statement, the states and union territories still have 16,74,03,871 COVID-19 vaccine doses that need to be administered. So far, 110.23 crore vaccine doses have been delivered under the countrywide vaccination drive, according to the health ministry. Uttar Pradesh is one of the top five states in terms of the number of dosages delivered. Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are the next states in line.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage