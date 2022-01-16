Mandaviya Calls India's COVID Vaccination Drive 'most Successful' As It Completes A Year

India on Sunday completed its one year of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. As the country crossed the one year mark, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has now lauded the drive and termed it "the most successful in the world". The Health Minister also extended greetings to the health workers, scientists and citizens for the milestone achievement of the vaccination drive.

Taking to Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya noted that the vaccination drive became the most successful one in the world, under PM Modi. "Today the world`s largest vaccination campaign completes one year. Started under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, with everyone`s efforts, today, it is the most successful vaccination campaign in the world. I congratulate all the health workers, scientists and countrymen," the Health Minister tweeted.

Furthermore, Health Minister Mandaviya also shared four graphics explaining the journey of one year of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Sharing the images, he wrote, “Have a look at the journey of #1YearOfVaccineDrive, that gives glimpses of the nation's collective fight against COVID-19 under the visionary and inspiring leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji.” Notably, the country’s vaccination coverage has crossed 156.76 crores in the last year.

Have a look at the journey of #1YearOfVaccineDrive, that gives glimpses of the nation's collective fight against #COVID19 under the visionary and inspiring leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji. pic.twitter.com/Hit9Ku8rzS — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 16, 2022

India’s COVID vaccination drive

India’s vaccination journey began on January 2, 2021, when authorisation for emergency use was granted for two Indian made vaccines- Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield. India commenced its nationwide COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Later, registration for vaccination began on March 1. The vaccination drive began with healthcare workers, expanding to other frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and other vulnerable groups. Then it was expanded to all individuals over the age of 18 years.

As it stands, India's 90 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose while 60 per cent has received the second dose of the vaccines. Moreover, the country has also kickstarted booster doses and vaccination for children in the age group of 15 - 18. The drive for the age group 15-18 started on January 3, 2022. As per Union Health Ministry, 1,56,76,15,454 vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as of Sunday. Moreover, 99 crore doses have been administered in rural settings in COVID-19 vaccination centres. The COVID vaccine for kids programme also got off to a great start as the government vaccinated over 3 crore children as of January 13.

