Mandaviya Counters WHO Report; 'India Maintained Systematic Records Even 100 Yrs Ago'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday rejected the World Health Organisation's (WHO) estimation of COVID-19 deaths in India, saying that the country had maintained a comprehensive record of birth and deaths. Discussing the outcome of the 3-day 'Swasthya Chintan Shivir' in Kevadia, he asserted that a resolution had been passed to reject WHO's calculation.

"A presentation happened and all our Health Ministers found out which state has the best health practice. Both the Centre and the state got to learn from this. In the 3 days of the 'Swasthya Chintan Shivir', WHO's claim on the COVID-19 death toll in India was also discussed," said the Health Minister.

He added, "In a country like India, even 100 years ago, birth and death registries were maintained. Since 1969, the country maintains the records on a legal basis. In India, 99.9% of deaths are registered, which is why we have passed a resolution to reject the WHO's calculation. Based on the data of our country's registry, which every state adds at a timely basis, we passed a resolution for that also. It has been a successful programme and in the coming days, our country's road map for health will be drawn out."

On Friday, a resolution was passed at the conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) on Friday strongly objecting to the WHO's estimations. The resolution stated that the modelling methodology used to reach the figure is "flawed" and that the WHO estimate is "unacceptable" to India as the country records COVID deaths systematically following a transparent and legal process, official sources said.

Health Ministry counters WHO report on COVID-19 fatalities

The WHO's newly prepared report constitutes data collected between 1 January 2020, and 31 December 2021, and claims that India saw 14.9 million COVID deaths, nearly 10 times more than the country’s official record of 5,20,000. Countering WHO's data, the Union Ministry of Health has "objected to the use of mathematical models for projecting excess mortality estimates in view of the availability of authentic data". It has also asserted that despite India's consistent objection to the process, methodology, and outcome of this modelling exercise, WHO "released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns".

Such mathematical models should not be used for projecting excess mortality numbers in view of the availability of authentic data published through the Civil Registration System (CRS) by the Registrar General of India (RGI), the Ministry has underlined.

Further highlighting flaws of WHO's "unsound" and "scientifically questionable methodology of data collection", the Centre said that the organization obtained data on 17 Indian states from questionable websites and media reports for their mathematical model.