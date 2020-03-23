COVID-19 Lockdown: MP Cops Begin Innovative 'pamphlet' Experiment To Keep People Indoors 

To ensure that citizens stay indoors during the Coronavirus pandemic, Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Police came up with a unique social experiment. To send the people who were wandering on the streets back home, the cops handed them pamphlets that read, "Mai samaj ka dushman hoon. Mai ghar nahi rahoonga." (I am an enemy of the society, I will not stay at home)

"The pamphlets were distributed to the people who were roaming outside their homes and their picture was clicked and shared on social media so that they are ashamed of their actions and understand that if they are carriers of such a deadly disease, they are spreading it to the whole society," Mandsaur ASP Hitesh Choudhary told reporters.

The authorities have imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district as many other parts of the nation remains under complete lockdown due to the looming threat of the Coronavirus pandemic.

APS Choudhary also appealed to the citizens to not step out of their homes, if not needed and added that strict action would be taken against defaulters. The directives in the region would be imposed until March 25.

Earlier in the day, the Centre had asked the state governments to strictly enforce the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus and directed legal action against violators. Madhya Pradesh has so far confirmed 6 positive cases of the Coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases rise in India

India has so far reported 420 confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus and the death toll has reached 7. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19.

