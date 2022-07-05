Mandsaur: MP Police Arrest Three Accused For Looting Hardware Shop & Attacking Cops

In connection to the Mandsaur hardware shop loot case, the police have arrested three accused who earlier looted the shop and then later attacked policemen. The incident took place in the Dalauda area of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh on June 27 when the robbers looted the shop and fled away.

Following this, a team of MP police including TI Amit Soni went to nab the accused in the Barkheda Gangasa area of Mandsaur, however, they were attacked by the miscreants. TI Soni got injured during this time.

Later, the police after continuing their manhunt managed to nab the robbers on Sunday, July 3, and took them under custody. A video of three people has also gone viral where they were being taken by police officers.

In the meantime, while the injured police officer is presently undergoing treatment at the hospital, his condition is said to be stable. The police have also registered a case in the matter.

Image: Republic