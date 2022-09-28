Last Updated:

Maneka Gandhi Slams Rajasthan Govt Of Lumpy Skin Disease

Former Union minister and Sultanpur Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi has attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, saying leaving the lumpy virus-affected cows in the open is leading to further spread of the disease.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan

Image: Representative/ANI


Former Union minister and Sultanpur Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi has attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, saying leaving the lumpy virus-affected cows in the open is leading to further spread of the disease.

Speaking at a programme here, she said, "The lumpy virus-affected cows are left in the open in Rajasthan, due to which the disease is spreading very fast. It is also affecting humans. Pustules coming out on people's faces is a result of this." She said the virus has assumed a serious proportion and lakhs of cattle died due to this. The Centre has prepared an indigenous vaccine to curtail it and the affected states have been provided the vaccine, she said. 

READ | Saving cows from lumpy skin disease govt's top priority: Rajasthan minister to House
READ | Lumpy Skin Disease: Protestors perform 'havan' outside DM's office in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
READ | 325 active cases of lumpy skin disease in Delhi; govt procures 25K vaccine doses
READ | Delhi starts vaccination drive to curb spread of lumpy skin disease

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT