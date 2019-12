On the 73rd birth anniversary of the late Sanjay Gandhi, his wife, and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, son Varun Gandhi along with other Congress leaders paid a floral tribute to him in New Delhi.

Late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi was born on December 14, 1946 and was the younger son of former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He died in an air crash on 23 June 1980 near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.