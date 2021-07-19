Mangal Pandey Jayanti: Politicians Pay Tribute To Indian Soldier On His Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Mangal Pandey Jayanti, India remembers one of the country's brave soldiers who played a major role in the uprising of the Indian soldiers against the British in 1857. On his 194th birth anniversary, tributes poured in to honour the struggles and sacrifices of the first revolutionary Indian freedom fighter. Many politicians paid homage to Pandey for his important role in the revolt of 1857 against British rule which eventually inspired millions of Indians to fight for freedom against the colonial rule.

Pay my tributes to the great Indian patriot Mangal Pandey, on his birth anniversary today. His rebellion inspired many Indians to raise their voice against the oppression of British rule in India. His valor & commitment for the nation will be remembered for ever. #FreedomFighter pic.twitter.com/7umb3gk7AV — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 19, 2018

My tributes to the great #MangalPandey on his Birth Anniversary. His patriotism, courage & sacrifice will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/kyieNDyAS7 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 19, 2021

My tributes to the nayak of India’s first war of independence in 1857, #MangalPandey on his birth anniversary. His exemplary courage & valour against the colonial powers would inspire generations to come. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 19, 2021

My tributes to one of Bharat Mata’s greatest freedom fighters, Sh Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary. His valour, fearlessness and patriotism that shook the behemoth British regime would continue to serve as an inspiration for every Indian. pic.twitter.com/XxVcZnnR4J — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 19, 2021

On his birth anniversary, we salute Mangal Pandey, an Indian sepoy in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry regiment, who played an important role in the events immediately leading to the outbreak of the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. We honour his ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/m31u8rM2Kr — Congress (@INCIndia) July 19, 2021

Maharashtra's former Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has shared his tribute message on Twitter, "Birthday greetings to Mangal Pandey, the great revolutionary, freedom fighter, father of the War of Independence of 1857!"

Former Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan also wrote, "The forerunner of the Indian freedom struggle, the immortal sacrificer Shri #MangalPandey Many salutes on the birth anniversary of ji! The sacrifice of Shri Mangal Pandey ji, who presented a challenge in front of the entire British government, a symbol of courage and might, will always inculcate the feeling of patriotism among the countrymen".

Remembering Mangal Pandey's freedom struggle

Amar Shaheed Mangal Pandey was born on 19 July 1827 in a Brahmin family at Nagwa in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. During the freedom struggle, Mangal Pandey encouraged Indians for the first time by giving the slogan 'Maaro Firangi Ko'. His rebellion was the beginning of the first freedom struggle. In 1849, he joined the army of the British East India Company. Some sources suggest that he was recruited by a brigade that marched past him.

Pandey's attack on British officers on March 29, 1857, was the first major incident that later came to be known as the Indian or Sepoy Mutiny. He was inducted into the 34th Bengal Native Infantry at the Military Cantonment of Barrackpore. He was soldier number 1446 of the infantry.

Mangal Pandey was hanged to death on April 8, 1857. Following this execution, a large-scale revolt broke out in Meerut.

In 1984, a commemorative postage stamp with his image on it was issued by the Indian government. A film in 2005 was made on the life of Mangal Pandey starring Aamir Khan titled Mangal Pandey – The Rising Star.

(Image credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)