Mangaluru-based Assistant Prof Develops 'touchless Teertha Dispenser' For Temples

In the view of the Coronavirus crisis, a Mangaluru-based assistant professor developed a 'Touchless Teertha dispenser' for temples. 

Mangaluru

In the view of the Coronavirus crisis, a Mangaluru-based assistant professor developed a 'Touchless Teertha dispenser' for temples. According to the professor-- Santosh, when the devotees put their palm under the Rs 2,700 dispenser, it automatically releases a certain amount of holy water. 

Centre issues SOPs for the opening of religious places

The Centre has allowed the re-opening of religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards under the 'Unlock 1' phase of the lockdown. It also issued SOPs for the opening of the religious places.

  • The entrance must have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.
  • Only asymptomatic persons must be allowed and entry must be staggered
  • Shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle and must be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves.
  • Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms
  • For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius.
  • Touching of statues/idols / holy books etc. not to be allowed.
  • Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited. 
  • Recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.
  • Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat, which may take back with them.
  • No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or a sprinkling of holy water, etc.to be allowed inside
  • Community kitchens should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.
  • Frequent cleaning and disinfection of the religious places must be down, with  particular focus on
  • lavatories, hand and foot-washing stations/areas.

COVID-19 in India 

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Coronavirus cases in India have surpassed the 4 lakh mark. Currently, there are a total of 4,10,461 cases, out of which 1,69,451 are active. While 2,27,755 people have recovered, 1,32,54 have succumbed to the infection. 

(With ANI Inputs)

