Mangaluru-based Assistant Prof Develops 'touchless Teertha Dispenser' For Temples

In the view of the Coronavirus crisis, a Mangaluru-based assistant professor developed a 'Touchless Teertha dispenser' for temples. According to the professor-- Santosh, when the devotees put their palm under the Rs 2,700 dispenser, it automatically releases a certain amount of holy water.
Karnataka:A Mangaluru-based assistant professor,Santhosh, develops a touchless ‘theertha dispenser’ for temples; says, "When a devotee places their palm under the dispenser, it automatically releases a certain amount of the holy water. It cost me Rs 2,700 to develop the machine." pic.twitter.com/pCrc3azR0k— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The Centre has allowed the re-opening of religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards under the 'Unlock 1' phase of the lockdown. It also issued SOPs for the opening of the religious places.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Coronavirus cases in India have surpassed the 4 lakh mark. Currently, there are a total of 4,10,461 cases, out of which 1,69,451 are active. While 2,27,755 people have recovered, 1,32,54 have succumbed to the infection.
(With ANI Inputs)