Mangaluru-based Assistant Prof Develops 'touchless Teertha Dispenser' For Temples

In the view of the Coronavirus crisis, a Mangaluru-based assistant professor developed a 'Touchless Teertha dispenser' for temples. According to the professor-- Santosh, when the devotees put their palm under the Rs 2,700 dispenser, it automatically releases a certain amount of holy water.

Karnataka:A Mangaluru-based assistant professor,Santhosh, develops a touchless ‘theertha dispenser’ for temples; says, "When a devotee places their palm under the dispenser, it automatically releases a certain amount of the holy water. It cost me Rs 2,700 to develop the machine." pic.twitter.com/pCrc3azR0k — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Read: Unlock 1: Chamoli DM holds meet over Badrinath Yatra, pilgrimage deferred till June 30

Centre issues SOPs for the opening of religious places

The Centre has allowed the re-opening of religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards under the 'Unlock 1' phase of the lockdown. It also issued SOPs for the opening of the religious places.

The entrance must have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic persons must be allowed and entry must be staggered

Shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle and must be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves.

Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius.

Touching of statues/idols / holy books etc. not to be allowed.

Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited.

Recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat, which may take back with them.

No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or a sprinkling of holy water, etc.to be allowed inside

Community kitchens should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

Frequent cleaning and disinfection of the religious places must be down, with particular focus on

lavatories, hand and foot-washing stations/areas.

Read: KCR: No more lockdowns? PM Modi says let's discuss Unlock 2.0

COVID-19 in India

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Coronavirus cases in India have surpassed the 4 lakh mark. Currently, there are a total of 4,10,461 cases, out of which 1,69,451 are active. While 2,27,755 people have recovered, 1,32,54 have succumbed to the infection.

Read: UP farmers forced to sell vegetables near their fields, unable to bear transportation cost

Read: Jagannath Temple Managing Committee urges Odisha Govt to seek modification in SC order on Rath Yatra

(With ANI Inputs)