Mangaluru Blast: 5-member NIA Team Reaches Explosion Site; Coimbatore Link Emerges In Case

After Karnataka DGP confirmed that the Mangaluru blast is an 'act of terror', a 5-member of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in Mangaluru to probe the matter. The central agency team visited the blast site and is likely to question the autorickshaw driver and the passenger who suffered injuries in the blast when the pressure cooker in the vehicle exploded on Saturday. Accordingly, the NIA team went to the hospital where the injured are being treated.

Notably, on Sunday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and the DGP Praveen Sood have already confirmed that state police are probing the matter along with the central agencies.

#BREAKING | 5-member NIA team at Mangalaru blast site. In a major development, Coimbatore link emerges in the case. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/q1YBOOyy6k — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2022

Coimbatore angle emerges in Mangaluru blast

Republic TV has learned that the Coimbatore angle has emerged in the Mangaluru blast probe. The police found out that the passenger in the autorickshaw-- Prem Raj, used a fake Aadhaar Card to buy and register a SIM card in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. Notably, this holds significance as a similar explosion like that of Mangaluru took place in Coimbatore in October a cylinder exploded inside a car killing a person named Jamesha Mubin. It is pertinent to mention that during the Coimbatore blast probe, Tamil Nadu police recovered bomb-making materials from Mubin's residence.

After the emergence of the Coimbatore angle in the Mangaluru blast, the Tamil Nadu DGP has ordered a probe in Coimbatore. Also, Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu has spoken to his counterpart in Karnataka in connection with the Mangaluru blast probe. Notably, this comes after it was discovered that the auto's passenger--Prem Raj was carrying documents and SIM cards registered under a fake name and address.

According to sources, the man, Prem Raj was misleading the police. During the investigation when police were interrogating Prem Raj, he gave a phone number to the police stating that the number belongs to his brother- Babu Rao. However, when the police called Babu Rao to know about Prem Raj, Rao denied knowing Raj, saying that he had no idea who Prem Raj is.

DGP Karnataka calls Mangaluru blast 'act of terror'

The DGP Karnataka Praveen Sood confirmed that the explosion in Mangaluru was not accidental but an "ACT OF TERROR" with the intention to cause serious damage. The police chief also said that Karnataka police is probing the matter along with central agencies.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has also issued a statement confirming that central agencies are working with Karnataka police in the Mangaluru blast probe. "Yesterday, there was a suspicious blast in a rickshaw. The patient has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. Mangaluru police are investigating the incident. It is suspected that these people have links with the terror organisation. The police are working with the central agencies. To crack this case, in two days' time we will get to know the complete details," Karnataka Home Minister said.

Earlier on Sunday, Republic TV learned that the materials recovered from the pressure cooker in the Mangaluru blast indicate a terror angle as four Duracell batteries, circuit wires, and relay circuits were found in it. Notably, the ADGP Law and Order Karnataka, Alok Kumar ordered a high-level inquiry into the Mangaluru blast. The police officer will arrive in Mangaluru today and reach the spot.