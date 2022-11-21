Mangaluru Blast Accused Blundered His Bomb But The Recoveries At His Home Are Terrifying

Amid the ongoing searches at the house of the accused involved in an autorickshaw blast in Karnataka's Mangaluru on November 19, Republic TV learned that the police have recovered explosive materials from the residence of blast accused Shareeq. Following the investigation, the police also found Shareeq's had links with an international terrorist organisation and was planning more blasts in Karnataka's coastal cities.

It is important to note that while the police was probing the case, a lot of crucial information also came to the forefront. Notably, the accused was also on the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since 2019 and had a connection with the Coimbatore blast case, which occurred on October 23.

Big developments in the Manguluru blast case so far:

1. Explosive materials recovered from accused Shareeq's residence: During the investigation in the Mangaluru blast case, the Karnataka police in a mega success seized pressure cookers, gelatin sticks, relay circuits, wires and other explosive materials from the residence of the accused.

It was also revealed that Shareeq accumulated explosive materials and was planning something big. All these explosive materials were kept separately and he was planning to assemble them. However, only one cooker bomb was assembled which exploded in Mangaluru in an autorickshaw on November 19.

Sulphur, phosphorus, batteries, circuits, and nuts were also receovered from Shareeq's rented house in Mysuru. Notably, the owner of the house was not aware of these activities.

2. Coimbatore blast link established: While investigating the case, the police also accessed links of accused Shareeq with the Coimbatore blast case, which occurred on October 23. Notably, 50 kg of explosives were also seized from the residence of the prime accused Jamesha Mubin's house.

3. Shareeq linked to international terrorist organisation: Earlier in the day, the Mangaluru ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar informed media persons during a press conference that the accused Shareeq is also linked to an International terrorist organisation. He was also revealed that he was planning more blasts in Karnataka.

Republic TV also accessed the photo of the accused Shareeq holding a cooker bomb. According to sources, the Mangaluru blast case is likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

4. Shocking pro-terror graffiti by Shareeq came to light: In a shocking piece of information, a pro-Lashkar graffiti by the prime accused Shareeq came to the fore on Monday. The graffiti in Shivamogga dates back to 2020 and says "do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban" warning.

Notably, for the '#LaskharZindabad' wall paint, the Karnataka police have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act against the accused Shareeq.

5. Blast demo conducted: As per the investigation, it was also informed that before carrying out the blast in the autorickshaw, Shareeq conducted a blast demo on the outskirts of Shivamogga. For this, he also took the help of Syed Yasin and Maaz Muneer Ahmad. Notably, these two persons were part of the ISIS-inspired module Al Hayat and were also involved in the graffiti case.

Notably, Shareeq was on NIA radar since 2019 and that is when he met Maaz Muneer and Syed Yasin.