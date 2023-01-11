Mangaluru Blast: Accused Received ₹4 Lakh For Operations; Was Involved In Crypto Trading

The prime accused of the Mangaluru blast last year, Mohammed Shariq received Rs 4 lakh to carry out the operation and the entire conspiracy was funded through cryptocurrency, sources have revealed. This revelation was made after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at five locations in Karnataka to probe the money laundering angle in the cooker blast that happened in a moving autorickshaw on November 19.

Investigations have revealed that Shareeq was involved in crypto trading. The ED has found evidence of over 100 transactions via cryptocurrency to the accused's family members, who received funds mostly from Dubai. The accused's family is also being questioned by the ED for their alleged connection to the blast. Both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the ED are tracing the links of funds that were funnelled into the Mangaluru ops. The central agencies have found traces of transactions left behind by one Adbul and Arafat Ali on the dark web.

On Wednesday, the ED officials raided the houses of suspected terrorists Shariq, Maaz Muneer and Matten located in Shivamogga's Thirthahalli.

"Their houses are being searched. Officers are also collecting information from neighbouring houses," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said per ANI. Notably, one of the locations being searched by the ED is where a commercial complex owned by Shariq's father is located and one of the sections of this building was leased out to the Congress and used as an office by the party for a period of eight years from 2015 to 2023."

Mangaluru blast

The blast was reported on November 19, 2022, when a cooker bomb, being carried by Shariq to a pre-decided location in an auto rickshaw exploded, injuring the accused and driver. Shariq received 45% burns in the incident and was later admitted to a hospital. The very next day, the Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSLD) searched his house and recovered materials used to make explosives.

Earlier today, the NIA arrested two terror operatives relating to a conspiracy on suspicion of their attempt to further the terror activities of the Islamic State (IS) in India.