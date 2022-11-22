Mangaluru Blast Accused Shareeq Took Mobile Training; Phone Call With Trainer Accessed

In a massive update in the Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast case, it was learnt that accused Shareeq had also enrolled himself in a mobile training programme. According to the sources, the blast accused had also taken training in repairing and handling mobile phones and took a 46-day mobile training course in Mysuru. Republic TV on November 22 accessed an exclusive audio chat between Shareeq and his trainer.

As per the audio clip, the trainer named Prasad apprehended Shareeq for being regular for classes. During the phone conversation, the Mangaluru blast accused Shareeq was heard apologising to his trainer. He further assured his trainer that he will be regular henceforth and will attend classes.

Phone conversation between Shareeq and his trainer

Shareeq: Hello

Trainer: Tell me, where are you?

Shareeq: I will come tomorrow, sir

Trainer: What's special?

Shareeq: Testing has been done and I will come tomorrow

Trainer: What?

Shareeq: I will take new specs and come

Shareeq conspired to bomb pumpwell flyover

Amid the ongoing investigation in the Mangaluru blast case, it was revealed that accused Shareeq was planning to plant the bomb at the Pumpwell flyover which is one of the busiest roads in the city. This came after the Karnataka Police recovered explosive materials, including sulphur, phosphorus, matchboxes, nuts & bolts, circuits, gelatin sticks, relay circuits, and wires, from the residence of the blast accused.

As per the details accessed, Shareeq had planned to plant the bomb at the Pumpwell flyover that connects the Konaji-Thokattu-Ullal regions. He wanted to carry out the attack during the evening when there was more traffic on the flyover. The idea behind the plot was to disrupt the peace in the region.

Notably, Shareeq has a history of being associated with terror activities as he was named in the trial blasts in Shivamogga as well. He is also accused of making graffiti in Shivamogga in 2020 and issuing threats saying 'do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban' as a warning. After being arrested for the offence, he was released on bail in February 2021.