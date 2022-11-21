Mangaluru Blast: Accused Shareeq's Kin Arrive At Hospital For Identification; FIR Accessed

In a key development in the Mangaluru explosion, the kin of the blast accused Shareeq on Monday arrived at the Father Muller hospital where he is undergoing treatment. This came after a cooker blast was reported inside a moving auto-rickshaw in the city on November 19 where Shareeq has been identified as the main accused. On the other hand, the passenger of the auto-rickshaw, named Prem Raj has already and another person Surendar has also been detained for questioning.

Shareeq's family arrives at the hospital for identification

Republic accessed the visuals in which Karnataka police can be seen escorting three burqa-donned women to the hospital in order to meet Shareeq who is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). These family members have been brought to Mangaluru from Shivamogga's Thirthahalli to identify the key suspect. Once the identification is done the accused will be interrogated. A raid is also being conducted at Shareeq's residence. The police stated that the family members would also be questioned later if needed.

Notably, Shareeq was the same person who had allegedly conducted trial blasts in Shivamogga. He was also allegedly involved in pro-terror writings on walls in Mangaluru, and was named accused no.1. He was arrested and in jail before being released on bail in February 2021.

Republic accesses FIR Copy of Mangaluru Blast

Republic TV on Monday accessed the sensational details of the FIR copy which has been lodged by the auto driver and it states that a case has been registered under the explosive acts. Also, the accused has been charged under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) as well as 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the auto driver has stated that he has no connection with the crime.

The auto driver said in his FIR, "On November 19, 2022, the auto with registration number KA 19 AA 8471 was moving from Kanakanady railway station to Pumpwell a person (Shareeq) boarded the auto, he had a black bag with him. The person told me he wanted to go towards Pumpwell and he was an Unknown person Prem Raj. We were travelling towards Pumpwell near the Rohan building in front of the bus stop the auto-rickshaw exploded at around 4.40 PM. The auto caught fire and there was thick smoke billowing and I was injured. I screamed for help in pain and the auto came to a half. The passenger also started screaming for help. The public rushed to help us and doused the flames. We were shifted to father Muller hospital for treatment".

The complainant has suffered burn injuries to both his hands, back, face and legs. The suspect has also suffered similar burn injuries. Rs 50,000 loss as the auto exploded, as per the FIR.

Mangaluru blast

Karnataka's Mangaluru was put on high alert after a cooker blast was reported inside a moving auto-rickshaw in the city on November 19. A 5-member of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the explosion spot and after investigation, it was termed an 'act of terror'.

Sources have informed Republic that a Coimbatore angle has also emerged in the Mangaluru blast probe. The police have found out that the passenger in the autorickshaw, Prem Raj, used a fake Aadhaar card to buy and register a SIM card in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Notably, this holds significance as a similar explosion took place in Coimbatore in October, after a car exploded. It is pertinent to mention that during the Coimbatore blast probe, Tamil Nadu police recovered bomb-making materials from Mubin, who carried out the blast and was killed in the process. After the emergence of a Coimbatore link in the Mangaluru blast, the Tamil Nadu DGP ordered a probe in Coimbatore as well. Also, Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu has spoken to his counterpart in Karnataka in connection with the Mangaluru blast probe.

As per sources, Prem Raj was misleading the police. During the investigation when police were interrogating Prem Raj, he gave a phone number to the police stating that the number belongs to his brother - Babu Rao. However, when the police called Babu Rao to know about Prem Raj, Rao denied knowing Raj, saying that he had no idea who Prem Raj was.