Mangaluru Blast Case: Karnataka Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra Says, 'investigation Is On'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting an investigation at the house of family members of the Mangaluru blast accused, said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra while speaking exclusively with Republic TV and added that the central probe agency hasn’t shared any details about the action taken so far as part of the raids.

NIA, ED action against Mangaluru blast accused

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, “Investigations are being conducted by ED and NIA, our state police are assisting them. According to the information that I have got, ED has raided locations belonging to Shareeq’s family members. I don’t have more information on this. ED and NIA are conducting investigations.”

In yet another update in the case on January 11, sources revealed Shareeq received ₹4 lakhs for carrying out the operation. ED made the revelation after raiding about 5 locations in Karnataka to investigate the money laundering angle in the Cooker blast case that happened in a moving auto-rickshaw on November 19.

Speaking to ANI on January 11, Karnataka Home Minister had said, "Their houses are being searched. Officers are also collecting information from neighbouring houses," and as per sources, one of the sections of the building raided by ED was leased out to the Congress and used as an office by the party for a period of eight years from 2015 to 2023.

Mangaluru blast

A Cooker bomb allegedly carried by Shareeq blew off in a moving rickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19, in which he and the driver were injured. The accused received 45 per cent burns in the incident and he was later hospitalised.

The following day explosives were recovered from the location of Shareeq by the Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSLD) after carrying out searches.

