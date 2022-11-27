Mangaluru Blast: Combing Ops On After Details Of Satellite Call Prior To Explosion Emerges

In a big development in the Mangaluru blast probe, the Karnataka Police have launched combing operations after it was found that a satellite call was made near Mangaluru city a day prior to the explosion in an auto-rickshaw.

Notably, a team of special cops has been formed by the Dharmasthala police who are conducting combing operations in Beltangadi taluk, a place 59 km away from Mangaluru city. Notably, the satellite call was made from the Beltangadi area on November 18, a day before the pressure cooker blast in Mangaluru. Now the police have started an investigation to probe the satellite call, and accordingly, search operations are being conducted in several places in Beltangadi Taluk including in the Bendrala forest area under Thotattadi village.

#BREAKING | Big development in the Mangaluru blast probe. Details of a satellite call made a day before blast emerges. Combing operation currently underway as the police try to find more leads in the case. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/xnZ53xHc3w — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that earlier Republic TV learned that the Mangaluru blast accused Shareeq was being paid through bitcoins and he used to access them via the dark web. According to sources, bomber Shareeq used to make sure to not collect physical money from the bitcoins but rather trade the bitcoins for explosives on the dark web.

Republic TV also learned that all the funds were being diverted from the Middle East and it was initially suspected that Arif Ali, who was the immediate handler of Shareeq, had also gone on to provide the funds. The dark web was used as it would be difficult to trace the IP address and transactional details. It is pertinent to mention that Shareeq allegedly used cryptocurrency funding in Shivamogga and Mysuru blasts. Now the question is if the satellite call was made in connection with the Managluru blast, was Shareeq in contact with his foreign handlers a day prior to the blast?

NIA to take over the Mangaluru blast probe

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and DGP Praveen Sood on November 23 stated that the Mangaluru blast probe would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "We shared all the details with the NIA. We will formally hand over the case to NIA soon. They are already a part of the investigation," Karnataka DGP said on November 23 while addressing reporters on the Mangaluru blast case.