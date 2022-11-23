Mangaluru Blast: Karnataka Home Minister, DGP Reach Explosion Site As Probe Intensifies

As the investigation intensifies in the Mangaluru blast case, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra arrived at the spot where the blast took place in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru. Along with the state Home Minister, Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood was also at the blast site.

From the visuals, HM Araga Jnanendra who was at the spot was seen taking briefings from the police officers investigating the Mangaluru blast case. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar was also seen briefing the Home Minister, narrating how the blast took place and the follow-up. The auto-rickshaw in which the explosion took place was also there.

#BREAKING | Karnataka DGP and Home Minister at the Mangalaru blast site as investigation intensifies in the case. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/myAX0trDha — Republic (@republic) November 23, 2022

'Accused was using Hindu name': Karnataka HM

On November 22, Karnataka Home Minister said that the accused Shareeq in the Mangaluru blast case was using a Hindu name to mislead people. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Araga Jnanendra, said, "Shareeq was using a Hindu name, identity, and credentials to travel around and therefore several people have been misled into helping him. So all his relatives who visited Thirthahalli on November 21 identified that he is Shareeq. The police are intensifying their investigation along with the central agencies."

The Minister further said, "Police have conducted raids at a few locations including the residence of a relative of the suspect in Shivamogga. The hospital where the accused is under treatment is provided with police security and there is no danger to his life."

Shareeq concealed his identity

Notably, Shareeq on Saturday boarded an auto-rickshaw and was heading to carry out an attack on the Pumpwell flyover when the bomb exploded inside the vehicle injuring him as well the driver. The accused as well as the auto driver is currently undergoing treatment. It is pertinent to mention that a case has been registered against Shareeq under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) as well as 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While addressing the media, N Shashi Kumar, CP Mangaluru on Tuesday said, "On the very first day, his identity was forged as he used the identity of a person hailing from Hubballi which has been clarified now. Besides that, we are investigating where else he has tried to forge his identity and we have included the relevant sections of the law. His identity was established yesterday and will take the help of other security agencies."

It is pertinent to mention that on Tuesday, Republic Media Network tracked down a spot in Shivamogga where the terror plot accused, Shareeq had conducted a trial blast in September. A ground report from near Tungabhadra River revealed that blast materials, chemicals, shrapnel, nuts and bolts and a half-burnt Indian National Flag were recovered from the spot.