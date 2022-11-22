Mangaluru Blast Plot Handler's Father Wants Son To Come Out Of Hiding; 'Live With Dignity'

In the latest development in the Mangaluru autorickshaw explosion case, the Dubai-based handler's father spoke to Republic TV on November 22. Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha’s father Mansoor Ahmed asserted that he fails to understand why he (Abdul Mateen) turned out this way.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha’s father Mansoor Ahmed said, “We gave our children the best of education, I don’t know why he turned out this way. We had sent him to study in Bengaluru. He later started working in a private job.”

“We were not aware of any of his doings. He may have got influenced by the Internet. The police visited our house and conducted searches. No one should carry out such activities. I have no message to give him but I request him to come out of this hideout and live a life of dignity,” Mansoor Ahmed further added.

Visual of Shareeq's handler accessed

On November 21, Republic TV exclusively accessed an image of Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha, who is Shareeq's International handler and belongs to the Al Hind module of ISIS. Notably, Abdul Mateen has been absconding since May 13, 2022, and is said to be in Dubai currently. According to reports, Abdul Mateen is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka Police officials.

According to reports, Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha formed an office near the Gurappana Palya in Karnataka's Bengaluru. A group of 18 people, who were planning to conduct terror activities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, was formed by Shareeq's handler. According to reports, Abdul Mateen arranged arms and ammunition for his group members. Reports suggest that he used to work in Bengaluru in a broadband company before being involved in terror activities.

Blast accused Shareeq tried to conceal his identity

Notably, the Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast accused Shareeq tried to conceal his identity by posing as a Hindu. As per sources, the accused used the picture of the Isha Foundation located in Coimbatore as his WhatsApp display picture. He wanted to pose as a Hindu and plant bombs in a bid to create communal unrest.

The accused was plotting to plant the bomb at the Pumpwell flyover which is one of the busiest roads in the city. As the investigation into the Mangaluru blast case has intensified, Republic TV learnt that Shareeq has planned to plant the bomb at the Pumpwell flyover that connects the Konaji-Thokattu-Ullal regions. It is said that the accused wanted to carry out the attack during the evening when there was more traffic on the flyover. The idea behind the plot was to disrupt the peace in the region.

