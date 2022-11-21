Explosive Materials Recovered From Suspect Shareeq's House In Mangaluru Blast Probe

In the latest development in the Mangaluru blast probe, Republic TV has learned that police have recovered explosive materials from the residence of blast accused Shareeq. During the investigation, the Karnataka police seized pressure cookers, gelatin sticks, relay circuits, wires and other explosive materials from the residence of the accused.

Furthermore, according to the sources, Shareeq accumulated explosive materials and was planning something big. All these explosive materials were kept separately and he was planning to assemble them. However, only one cooker bomb was assembled which exploded in Mangaluru in an autorickshaw on November 19. It is pertinent to mention that similar explosive materials were found in the exploded cooker-- four Duracell batteries, circuit wires, and relay circuits.

#BREAKING | Gelatin sticks, circuits, wires and other explosive materials recovered in mega seizure at suspect Shareeq's residence. Sources reveal alleged accused planned a bigger terror blast. Tune in to watch - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/GjhfhZFDYC — Republic (@republic) November 21, 2022

Republic accesses FIR Copy of Mangaluru Blast

Republic TV on Monday accessed the sensational details of the FIR copy which has been lodged by the auto driver and it states that a case has been registered under the explosive acts. Also, the accused has been charged under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) as well as 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the auto driver has stated that he has no connection with the crime.

The auto driver said in his FIR, "On November 19, 2022, the auto with registration number KA 19 AA 8471 was moving from Kanakanady railway station to Pumpwell a person (Shareeq) boarded the auto, he had a black bag with him. The person told me he wanted to go towards Pumpwell and he was an Unknown person Prem Raj. We were travelling towards Pumpwell near the Rohan building in front of the bus stop the auto-rickshaw exploded at around 4.40 PM. The auto caught fire and there was thick smoke billowing and I was injured. I screamed for help in pain and the auto came to a half. The passenger also started screaming for help. The public rushed to help us and doused the flames. We were shifted to father Muller hospital for treatment".

The complainant has suffered burn injuries to both his hands, back, face and legs. The suspect has also suffered similar burn injuries. Rs 50,000 loss as the auto exploded, as per the FIR.

It is pertinent to mention that Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood on Sunday confirmed that the Mangaluru blast was not accidental but an "act of terror." Notably, a 5-member NIA team arrived in Mangaluru for the investigation.