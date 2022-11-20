Mangaluru Blast: K'taka DGP Confirms Explosion An 'act Of Terror'; State HM Orders Probe

The Director General of Police (DGP) Karnataka has called the Mangaluru blast an "act of terror", saying that the intention behind it was to cause serious damage. Notably, on Saturday, a cooker exploded in an autorickshaw injuring the driver and a passenger sitting inside the vehicle.

The DGP Karnataka Praveen Sood confirmed that the explosion in Mangaluru was not accidental but an "ACT OF TERROR" with the intention to cause serious damage. The police chief also said that Karnataka police is probing the matter along with central agencies.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has also issued a statement confirming that central agencies are working with Karnataka police in the Mangaluru blast probe. "Yesterday, there was a suspicious blast in a rickshaw. The patient has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. Mangaluru police are investigating the incident. It is suspected that these people have links with the terror organisation. The police are working with the central agencies. To crack this case, in two days' time we will get to know the complete details," Karnataka Home Minister said.

Notably, this development holds significance as the materials recovered from the pressure cooker indicate a terror angle. Republic TV has learned that four Duracell batteries, circuit wires, and relay circuits were found in the cooker concerned.

High-level inquiry ordered

The ADGP Law and Order Karnataka, Alok Kumar ordered a high-level inquiry into the Mangaluru blast. The police officer will arrive in Mangaluru today and reach the spot.

#BREAKING | More details emerge in the Mangaluru explosion incident. 4 batteries and wires found. A high-level enquiry has been ordered into the case. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/BnCyfZKbG1 — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2022

Speaking to Republic over the Mangaluru blast, JD(S) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said, "In Karnataka and especially in a sensitive area like Mangalore, I think the onus of responsibility definitely lies on all the political parties. We really need to come on a single platform because terrorism is one subject that cannot be compromised. Nobody should compromise when it comes to terror or terror attack" However, he also raised questions on security and intelligence lapses and demanded answers from the state Home Minister.

A blatant attempt to disturb the peace in the state: BJP

The BJP state unit spokesperson S Prakash called the incident a "blatant attempt to disturb the peace and harmony in Karnataka". "The state government is competent enough to handle such incidents. “Culprits will be arrested and tried in a court of law. Karnataka has remained peaceful in general and it will continue to remain peaceful. Any attempt by disgruntled elements will be curbed ruthlessly," he told Republic

On Saturday, Republic accessed the CCTV visuals of the incident, wherein the auto-rickshaw was seen crossing a public bus before it explodes and vanishes in a thick smoke cloud. The visuals also showed the vehicle passing through a busy street and additional damage at the site is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary investigation revealed that there were several plastic bags were inside the auto-rickshaw. Moreover, the onlookers reported spotting a fire moments before the blast took place. The rickshaw driver also noticed a spark but failed to respond in time.

As per the latest updates, the driver and the passenger inside the vehicle have been injured but are out of danger and security has been beefed up in Mangaluru following the blast.