'Mangaluru Blast Taken Seriously', Says Karnataka CM Bommai; '18 Sleeper Cells Arrested'

In a significant development, Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai commented on the Mangaluru blast incident and revealed that the state government had taken the incident seriously. The Chief Minister added that the state police has identified 18 sleeper cells and sent them to Tihar Jail.

Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai said, "We have taken this incident seriously. Karnataka police have identified 18 sleeper cells and sent them to Tihar jail. The accused were in touch with their contacts in other states and operating. Those from outside states have been arrested."

'NIA has taken steps to crack the organisation'

Karnataka CM Bommai reiterated that the government has taken the blast case seriously in the interest of the country's security. He further revealed that the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has taken steps to crack the organisation which was behind the blast. Bommai said, "This case has been taken seriously in the interest of the country's security. The National Investigative Agency has taken steps to crack the organisation which has been behind the arrested person within 24 hours."

Accused Shareeq concealed his identity

Notably, Shareeq was on board an auto-rickshaw on Saturday, planning to target the Pumpwell flyover, when the bomb inside the vehicle detonated, injuring both him and the driver. Both the accused and the driver are receiving medical treatment. It is important to note that Shareeq has been charged with violating Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While addressing the media, N Shashi Kumar, CP Mangaluru, on Tuesday said, "On the very first day, his identity was forged as he used the identity of a person hailing from Hubballi which has been clarified now. Besides that, we are investigating where else he has tried to forge his identity and we have included the relevant sections of the law. His identity was established yesterday and will take the help of other security agencies."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "He was using the Hindu name, identity, and credentials to travel around and therefore several people have been misled into helping him. So all his relatives who visited Thirthahalli on Monday identified that he is Shareeq. The police are intensifying their investigation along with the central agencies."

He further said, "Police have conducted raids at a few locations including the residence of a relative of the suspect in Shivamogga. The hospital where the accused is under treatment is provided with police security and there is no danger to his life."