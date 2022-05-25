Mangaluru: Congress Urges For 'status Quo' As VHP Plans Another Pooja Amid Juma Masjid Row

Amid the ongoing controversy over Juma Masjid in Mangaluru, Congress leader Priyank Kharge has accused the Karnataka Chief Minister of not being able to control the law and order situation in the state. Notably, the statement comes amid the news of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) planning to organise Ashtamangala Prashne.

This is the very Masjid where a temple-like structure was allegedly discovered. Later, VHP and Bajrang Dal performed the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali.

Priyank Kharge, raising concerns about the Masjid, said that the status quo of the religious site must be maintained. He also asked, "Why is the state government failing to respect the Places of Worship Act of 1991?" The Congressman went on to allege that the Bajarang Dal and the VHP are currently controlling the law in the state.

The Congress leader further questioned the Karnataka government, "Why government is talking about poverty? Why does the government not talk about unemployment?"

VHP to conduct 'Ashtamangala Prashne' after Tambula Prashne

VHP is also planning to carry out the "Ashtamangala Prashne" ritual following the Tambula Prashne. Speaking to Republic TV about upcoming rituals, the VHP secretary in the region, Sharan Pumpwell said, "We believe that these Pooja will help to find which temple was there and how it is connected with the other temples in the area. We believe in the judiciary and this Ashtamangala ritual outcome will be accepted legally."

During the Tambula Prashne ritual, the VHP leader claimed that they found the presence of Lord Shiva inside the Mosque. The leaders claimed "the presence of divine Shivasanidya (divine power of Lord Shiva)" in the Mosque. They have argued that the place belongs to Vasu Vadhiraj Matt.

"There was a Kalyani (pond) which was also closed," VHP said. The third additional civil judge and the JMFC court have placed a hold on the Mosque renovations, and security has been increased.

BJP demands ASI investiagtion

BJP urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a thorough probe into the situation. BJP MLA Dr Bharath Shetty previously discussed two problems with Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview. The first is the local people's views, and the second is the administration's point of view.