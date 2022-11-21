Mangaluru Explosion Probe: Police Expose Global Terror Plot; Bomber's Picture Accessed

In a key development in the Mangaluru explosion the ADGP Law and Order, Alok Kumar informed the media during a press briefing that the accused was also linked to an international terrorist organisation. Notably, during the investigation, the police also accessed links of accused Shareeq with the Coimbatore blast case, which occurred on October 23. It is pertinent to mention that Republic accessed an image of the accused Shareeq holding a pressure cooker with explosives in it.

Addressing a press briefing, Mangaluru ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar revealed, "We found an Aadhar card with the name Prem Raj but we found out that it was a fake card. The Aadhar card belongs to Prem Raj, a government employee."

"Prem Raj has confirmed that he was in Tumakuru and went to the local Police Station. Mangaluru police also found out that the suspect had come from Mysuru. The suspect stayed at Loknayak Nagar in Mysuru from September 20. We had arrested Zabiulla, a suspect, from Shivamogga in Prem Singh stabbing case," ADGP Alok Kumar added.

He further informed that Shareeq had also gone to Coimbatore, Kerala and Mysuru.

Coimbatore blast link established

Further confirming the identity of Shareeq, Kumar said, "We suspected that it was a photo of Shareeq and therefore we had to get the relatives of Shareeq. His mother Shabana, and sister Jasmine confirmed that this was Shareeq. We brought relatives of Shareeq from Shivamogga's Thirthalli."

"We have found phosphorus, sulphur, explosive material, nuts and bolts from his room in Mysuru. One week ago Shareeq had come to Mangaluru and had conducted a recce of the city and had planned to conduct blasts. Shareeq had another fake Aadhar card in the name of Arun Kumar Gouli," he added while speaking to media.

Impersonation case against Shareeq

As two fake Aadhar cards were recovered from Shareeq, the Manguluru police have also filed an impersonation case against him. "We are also filing an impersonation case. We have tracked all the details of the accused from Mysuru to Mangaluru," he said.

"Search operations have been conducted in 7 places. Shareeq, Maaz and Yaseen were part of a terror organisation. We are looking at finance angle also, who has funded these terror activities. All the digital evidence is being extracted by FSL team," he said.

Republic accesses FIR Copy of blast

Republic TV on Monday accessed the sensational details of the FIR copy which has been lodged by the auto driver and it states that a case has been registered under the explosive acts. Also, the accused has been charged under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) as well as 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the auto driver has stated that he has no connection with the crime.

The auto driver said in his FIR, "On November 19, 2022, the auto with registration number KA 19 AA 8471 was moving from Kanakanady railway station to Pumpwell a person (Shareeq) boarded the auto, he had a black bag with him. The person told me he wanted to go towards Pumpwell and he was an Unknown person Prem Raj. We were travelling towards Pumpwell near the Rohan building in front of the bus stop the auto-rickshaw exploded at around 4.40 PM. The auto caught fire and there was thick smoke billowing and I was injured. I screamed for help in pain and the auto came to a half. The passenger also started screaming for help. The public rushed to help us and doused the flames. We were shifted to father Muller hospital for treatment".