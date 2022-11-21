Mangaluru Explosion Probe: Republic Access Accused Shareeq's Handler Abdul Mateen's Photo

In the latest development on the Mangaluru explosion case, on Monday, Republic TV exclusively accessed an image of Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha, who is Shareeq's International handler and belongs to the Al Hind module of ISIS. Notably, Abdul Mateen has been absconding since May 13, 2022, and is said to be in Dubai currently. According to reports, Abdul Mateen is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka Police officials.

A resident of Tirthahalli in Karnataka's Shivamogga, Abdul Mateen has been accused of funding and financing terror activities carried out by the accused Shareeq and gang.

According to reports, Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha formed an office near the Gurappana Palya in Karnataka's Bengaluru. A group of 18 people, who were planning to conduct terror activities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, was formed by Shareeq's handler. According to reports, Abdul Mateen arranged arms and ammunition for his group members. Reports suggest that he used to work in Bengaluru in a broadband company before being involved in terror activities.

'Shareeq linked to International Terrorist Organisation': Mangaluru ADGP Law & Order

Earlier in the day, the Mangaluru ADGP Law and Order, Alok Kumar informed media persons during a press conference that the accused Shareeq is also linked to an International terrorist organisation and that he was planning more blasts in Karnataka's coastal cities. During the investigation, the police also accessed links of accused Shareeq with the Coimbatore blast case, which occurred on October 23.

Addressing a press briefing, Mangaluru ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar revealed, "We found an Aadhar card with the name Prem Raj but we found out that it was a fake card. The Aadhar card belongs to Prem Raj, a government employee."

ADGP Alok Kumar said, "Prem Raj has confirmed that he was in Tumakuru and went to the local Police Station. Mangaluru police also found out that the suspect had come from Mysuru. The suspect stayed at Loknayak Nagar in Mysuru from September 20. We had arrested Zabiulla, a suspect, from Shivamogga in Prem Singh stabbing case."